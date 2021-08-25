Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
09-24-33-40-48, Lucky Ball: 11
(nine, twenty-four, thirty-three, forty, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: eleven)
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
09-24-33-40-48, Lucky Ball: 11
(nine, twenty-four, thirty-three, forty, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: eleven)
NC Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments