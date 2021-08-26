Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

Lottery

Rock Hill lottery winner is the latest to hit big in York County. Here’s what she won

Rock Hill

A Rock Hill woman is the latest six-figure lottery winner in the area.

The South Carolina Education Lottery announced the win Thursday. A Rock Hill woman bought a $5 ticket in the Pink Sapphire Payout game from West Main Discount on West Main Street. The scratch-off win was good for $200,000.

One more top prize remains in the game. The odds of that win are 1 in 750,000.

The woman told lottery officials, per a release, that she found out about the win while at the dinner table. She would save the winnings, she said, for a rainy day.

West Main Discount earned a $2,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

Afternoon Observer

Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Lottery luck has been common in the area. Earlier this month a Fort Mill man won $1 million in the North Carolina lottery. A half dozen winners have hit six figures this year from Rock Hill, Fort Mill and other parts of York, Lancaster and Chester counties.

Related stories from Charlotte Observer
Profile Image of John Marks
John Marks
John Marks graduated from Furman University in 2004 and joined the Herald in 2005. He covers community growth, municipalities, transportation and education mainly in York County and Lancaster County. The Fort Mill native earned dozens of South Carolina Press Association awards and multiple McClatchy President’s Awards for news coverage in Fort Mill and Lake Wylie. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

August 26, 2021 1:18 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

August 26, 2021 1:18 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

August 26, 2021 1:18 PM

Lottery

SC Lottery

August 26, 2021 1:18 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

August 26, 2021 1:18 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game

August 26, 2021 1:17 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service