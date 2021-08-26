Lottery
SC Lottery
These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Estimated jackpot: $288 million
2-0-8, FB: 1
(two, zero, eight; FB: one)
4-5-7-1, FB: 1
(four, five, seven, one; FB: one)
Estimated jackpot: $322 million
These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Estimated jackpot: $288 million
2-0-8, FB: 1
(two, zero, eight; FB: one)
4-5-7-1, FB: 1
(four, five, seven, one; FB: one)
Estimated jackpot: $322 million
The big win comes the same month a Fort Mill man hit seven figures in the North Carolina lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments