Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

Lottery

SC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Estimated jackpot: $288 million

2-0-8, FB: 1

(two, zero, eight; FB: one)

4-5-7-1, FB: 1

Afternoon Observer

Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

(four, five, seven, one; FB: one)

Estimated jackpot: $322 million

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game

August 26, 2021 11:02 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

August 26, 2021 10:44 PM

Lottery

NC Lottery

August 26, 2021 11:07 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

August 26, 2021 11:07 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

August 26, 2021 10:44 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

August 26, 2021 10:44 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service