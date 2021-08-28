SC Lottery

Charlotte Observer Logo
COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:

04-08-17-35-39, Lucky Ball: 4

(four, eight, seventeen, thirty-five, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: four)

01-10-44-47-56, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 3

(one, ten, forty-four, forty-seven, fifty-six; Mega Ball: twenty-three; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $288 million

06-21-27-30-33, Power-Up: 3

(six, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-three; Power, Up: three)

5-0-9, FB: 2

(five, zero, nine; FB: two)

2-7-4, FB: 3

(two, seven, four; FB: three)

3-4-6-6, FB: 2

(three, four, six, six; FB: two)

1-7-3-3, FB: 3

(one, seven, three, three; FB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $322 million

