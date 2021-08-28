Lottery
SC Lottery
These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:
04-08-17-35-39, Lucky Ball: 4
(four, eight, seventeen, thirty-five, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: four)
01-10-44-47-56, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 3
(one, ten, forty-four, forty-seven, fifty-six; Mega Ball: twenty-three; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $288 million
06-21-27-30-33, Power-Up: 3
(six, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-three; Power, Up: three)
5-0-9, FB: 2
(five, zero, nine; FB: two)
2-7-4, FB: 3
(two, seven, four; FB: three)
3-4-6-6, FB: 2
(three, four, six, six; FB: two)
1-7-3-3, FB: 3
(one, seven, three, three; FB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $322 million
