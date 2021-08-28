Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:
02-13-23-24-29
(two, thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-nine)
04-08-17-35-39, Lucky Ball: 4
(four, eight, seventeen, thirty-five, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: four)
01-10-44-47-56, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 3
(one, ten, forty-four, forty-seven, fifty-six; Mega Ball: twenty-three; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $288 million
9-9-6, Lucky Sum: 24
(nine, nine, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)
5-0-9, Lucky Sum: 14
(five, zero, nine; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
7-0-6-0, Lucky Sum: 13
(seven, zero, six, zero; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
6-3-7-0, Lucky Sum: 16
(six, three, seven, zero; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
Estimated jackpot: $322 million
Comments