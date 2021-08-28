NC Lottery

Charlotte Observer Logo
RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:

02-13-23-24-29

(two, thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-nine)

04-08-17-35-39, Lucky Ball: 4

(four, eight, seventeen, thirty-five, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: four)

01-10-44-47-56, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 3

(one, ten, forty-four, forty-seven, fifty-six; Mega Ball: twenty-three; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $288 million

9-9-6, Lucky Sum: 24

(nine, nine, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)

5-0-9, Lucky Sum: 14

(five, zero, nine; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

7-0-6-0, Lucky Sum: 13

(seven, zero, six, zero; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

6-3-7-0, Lucky Sum: 16

(six, three, seven, zero; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $322 million

