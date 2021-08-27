Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

3-4-6-6, FB: 2

(three, four, six, six; FB: two)

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game

August 27, 2021 8:15 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

August 27, 2021 8:15 PM

Lottery

SC Lottery

August 27, 2021 8:14 PM

Lottery

NC Lottery

August 27, 2021 8:16 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

August 27, 2021 8:16 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

August 27, 2021 8:17 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service