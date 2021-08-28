Charlotte Observer Logo
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Day" game were:

4-2-0-3, Lucky Sum: 9

(four, two, zero, three; Lucky Sum: nine)

