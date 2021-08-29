Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Day" game were:
5-4-1, Lucky Sum: 10
(five, four, one; Lucky Sum: ten)
