Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Day" game were:
3-5-8-0, Lucky Sum: 16
(three, five, eight, zero; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
NC Lottery.
