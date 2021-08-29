Charlotte Observer Logo
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Day" game were:

3-5-8-0, Lucky Sum: 16

(three, five, eight, zero; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

