Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

6-6-6-0, Lucky Sum: 18

(six, six, six, zero; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

