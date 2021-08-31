Charlotte Observer Logo
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Day" game were:

4-5-6-2, Lucky Sum: 17

(four, five, six, two; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

