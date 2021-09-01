Charlotte Observer Logo
Lottery

SC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

07-21-23-26-36, Lucky Ball: 3

(seven, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: three)

Estimated jackpot: $323 million

01-06-18-24-29, Power-Up: 2

(one, six, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine; Power, Up: two)

8-5-9, FB: 9

(eight, five, nine; FB: nine)

2-9-1, FB: 2

(two, nine, one; FB: two)

5-8-1-1, FB: 9

(five, eight, one, one; FB: nine)

4-2-5-8, FB: 2

(four, two, five, eight; FB: two)

10-20-29-48-51, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 2

(ten, twenty, twenty-nine, forty-eight, fifty-one; Powerball: seventeen; Power Play: two)

