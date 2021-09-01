Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
14-16-19-21-24
(fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)
