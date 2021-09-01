Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
5-5-0, Lucky Sum: 10
(five, five, zero; Lucky Sum: ten)
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
5-5-0, Lucky Sum: 10
(five, five, zero; Lucky Sum: ten)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments