SC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:

20-22-23-33-40, Lucky Ball: 16

(twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-three, forty; Lucky Ball: sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $345 million

06-10-14-15-38, Power-Up: 2

(six, ten, fourteen, fifteen, thirty-eight; Power, Up: two)

8-9-6, FB: 8

(eight, nine, six; FB: eight)

0-5-5, FB: 8

(zero, five, five; FB: eight)

8-9-8-2, FB: 8

(eight, nine, eight, two; FB: eight)

9-8-1-2, FB: 8

(nine, eight, one, two; FB: eight)

32-35-40-52-54, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 5

(thirty-two, thirty-five, forty, fifty-two, fifty-four; Powerball: one; Power Play: five)

