Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Day" game were:

3-5-0, Lucky Sum: 8

(three, five, zero; Lucky Sum: eight)

