Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

6-4-3-6, FB: 4

(six, four, three, six; FB: four)

