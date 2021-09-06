SC Lottery

Charlotte Observer Logo
COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

Estimated jackpot: $345 million

9-8-7, FB: 2

(nine, eight, seven; FB: two)

1-6-2-1, FB: 2

(one, six, two, one; FB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $375 million

