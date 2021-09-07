NC Lottery

Charlotte Observer Logo
RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

16-26-28-32-39

(sixteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-nine)

03-06-18-38-44, Lucky Ball: 8

(three, six, eighteen, thirty-eight, forty-four; Lucky Ball: eight)

Estimated jackpot: $345 million

5-7-8, Lucky Sum: 20

(five, seven, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty)

8-9-4, Lucky Sum: 21

(eight, nine, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

7-9-0-1, Lucky Sum: 17

(seven, nine, zero, one; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

4-6-3-0, Lucky Sum: 13

(four, six, three, zero; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

11-20-22-33-54, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2

(eleven, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-three, fifty-four; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)

