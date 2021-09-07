Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:
16-26-28-32-39
(sixteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-nine)
03-06-18-38-44, Lucky Ball: 8
(three, six, eighteen, thirty-eight, forty-four; Lucky Ball: eight)
Estimated jackpot: $345 million
5-7-8, Lucky Sum: 20
(five, seven, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty)
8-9-4, Lucky Sum: 21
(eight, nine, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
7-9-0-1, Lucky Sum: 17
(seven, nine, zero, one; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
4-6-3-0, Lucky Sum: 13
(four, six, three, zero; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
11-20-22-33-54, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2
(eleven, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-three, fifty-four; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)
