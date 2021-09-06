Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
16-26-28-32-39
(sixteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-nine)
