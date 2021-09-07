Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
4-6-3-0, Lucky Sum: 13
(four, six, three, zero; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
4-6-3-0, Lucky Sum: 13
(four, six, three, zero; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments