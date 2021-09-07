Lottery
SC Lottery
These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
08-14-16-32-38, Lucky Ball: 15
(eight, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-two, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: fifteen)
15-17-25-32-53, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 3
(fifteen, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-two, fifty-three; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: three)
01-09-11-27-38, Power-Up: 2
(one, nine, eleven, twenty-seven, thirty-eight; Power, Up: two)
3-4-3, FB: 1
(three, four, three; FB: one)
0-9-1, FB: 2
(zero, nine, one; FB: two)
2-9-4-6, FB: 1
(two, nine, four, six; FB: one)
2-0-1-5, FB: 2
(two, zero, one, five; FB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $388 million
Comments