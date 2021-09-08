Charlotte Observer Logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:

0-9-1, FB: 2

(zero, nine, one; FB: two)

