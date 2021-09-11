Charlotte Observer Logo
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

2-6-1-3, FB: 9

(two, six, one, three; FB: nine)

