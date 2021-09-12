NC Lottery

Charlotte Observer Logo
RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:

09-11-15-20-39

(nine, eleven, fifteen, twenty, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $145,000

04-05-22-29-39, Lucky Ball: 14

(four, five, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: fourteen)

Estimated jackpot: $383 million

0-4-4, Lucky Sum: 8

(zero, four, four; Lucky Sum: eight)

5-0-2, Lucky Sum: 7

(five, zero, two; Lucky Sum: seven)

6-4-9-7, Lucky Sum: 26

(six, four, nine, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)

0-4-9-5, Lucky Sum: 18

(zero, four, nine, five; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

20-31-38-40-49, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2

(twenty, thirty-one, thirty-eight, forty, forty-nine; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $409 million

