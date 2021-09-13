Charlotte Observer Logo
Lottery

SC Lottery

The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

05-07-22-28-30, Lucky Ball: 5

(five, seven, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty; Lucky Ball: five)

Estimated jackpot: $383 million

02-04-05-15-30, Power-Up: 2

(two, four, five, fifteen, thirty; Power, Up: two)

1-5-3, FB: 6

(one, five, three; FB: six)

9-3-3, FB: 7

(nine, three, three; FB: seven)

0-5-8-0, FB: 6

(zero, five, eight, zero; FB: six)

4-2-2-9, FB: 7

(four, two, two, nine; FB: seven)

37-40-50-61-63, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 3

(thirty-seven, forty, fifty, sixty-one, sixty-three; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $416 million

