Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
03-20-24-26-30
(three, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty)
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
03-20-24-26-30
(three, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments