Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:

02-10-14-27-35

(two, ten, fourteen, twenty-seven, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $138,000

08-12-35-36-45, Lucky Ball: 2

Afternoon Observer

Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

(eight, twelve, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-five; Lucky Ball: two)

17-32-40-59-61, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3

(seventeen, thirty-two, forty, fifty-nine, sixty-one; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $405 million

3-2-1, Lucky Sum: 6

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

(three, two, one; Lucky Sum: six)

4-9-2, Lucky Sum: 15

(four, nine, two; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

9-2-0-3, Lucky Sum: 14

(nine, two, zero, three; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

8-1-7-9, Lucky Sum: 25

(eight, one, seven, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $457 million

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Lottery

SC Lottery

September 18, 2021 11:27 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

September 18, 2021 11:27 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

September 18, 2021 11:27 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

September 18, 2021 11:27 PM

Lottery

SC Lottery

September 18, 2021 11:25 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

September 18, 2021 11:25 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service