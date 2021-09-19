NC Lottery

Charlotte Observer Logo
By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:

03-13-18-34-35

(three, thirteen, eighteen, thirty-four, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $185,000

04-10-26-30-47, Lucky Ball: 6

(four, ten, twenty-six, thirty, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: six)

Estimated jackpot: $432 million

8-4-1, Lucky Sum: 13

(eight, four, one; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

3-8-6, Lucky Sum: 17

(three, eight, six; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

6-6-0-6, Lucky Sum: 18

(six, six, zero, six; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

3-0-1-3, Lucky Sum: 7

(three, zero, one, three; Lucky Sum: seven)

05-36-39-45-57, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2

(five, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-five, fifty-seven; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $457 million

