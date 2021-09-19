NC Lottery

Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:
03-13-18-34-35
(three, thirteen, eighteen, thirty-four, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $185,000
04-10-26-30-47, Lucky Ball: 6
(four, ten, twenty-six, thirty, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: six)
Estimated jackpot: $432 million
8-4-1, Lucky Sum: 13
(eight, four, one; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
3-8-6, Lucky Sum: 17
(three, eight, six; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
6-6-0-6, Lucky Sum: 18
(six, six, zero, six; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
3-0-1-3, Lucky Sum: 7
(three, zero, one, three; Lucky Sum: seven)
05-36-39-45-57, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2
(five, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-five, fifty-seven; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $457 million
