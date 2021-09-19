Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Day" game were:
8-0-3-7, Lucky Sum: 18
(eight, zero, three, seven; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
NC Lottery
