Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Day" game were:

8-0-3-7, Lucky Sum: 18

(eight, zero, three, seven; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

