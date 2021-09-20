Lottery
SC Lottery
These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:
22-35-38-40-41, Lucky Ball: 1
(twenty-two, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty, forty-one; Lucky Ball: one)
Estimated jackpot: $432 million
19-27-28-29-32, Power-Up: 2
(nineteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-two; Power, Up: two)
6-1-2, FB: 1
(six, one, two; FB: one)
9-0-3, FB: 3
(nine, zero, three; FB: three)
2-8-0-0, FB: 1
(two, eight, zero, zero; FB: one)
3-9-1-6, FB: 3
(three, nine, one, six; FB: three)
37-51-54-58-60, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 2
(thirty-seven, fifty-one, fifty-four, fifty-eight, sixty; Powerball: nineteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $472 million
Comments