Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
9-0-3, FB: 3
(nine, zero, three; FB: three)
