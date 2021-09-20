Charlotte Observer Logo
Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

22-35-38-40-41, Lucky Ball: 1

(twenty-two, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty, forty-one; Lucky Ball: one)

Estimated jackpot: $432 million

4-5-6, Lucky Sum: 15

(four, five, six; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

5-8-6-6, Lucky Sum: 25

(five, eight, six, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)

37-51-54-58-60, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 2

(thirty-seven, fifty-one, fifty-four, fifty-eight, sixty; Powerball: nineteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $472 million

