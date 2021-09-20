Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:
22-35-38-40-41, Lucky Ball: 1
Estimated jackpot: $432 million
4-5-6, Lucky Sum: 15
5-8-6-6, Lucky Sum: 25
37-51-54-58-60, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $472 million
