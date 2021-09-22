NC Lottery

Charlotte Observer Logo
By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

03-05-21-34-39

(three, five, twenty-one, thirty-four, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

01-05-37-44-48, Lucky Ball: 6

(one, five, thirty-seven, forty-four, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: six)

36-41-45-51-56, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3

(thirty-six, forty-one, forty-five, fifty-one, fifty-six; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $432 million

7-6-5, Lucky Sum: 18

(seven, six, five; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

7-3-1, Lucky Sum: 11

(seven, three, one; Lucky Sum: eleven)

0-3-7-7, Lucky Sum: 17

(zero, three, seven, seven; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

3-0-3-1, Lucky Sum: 7

(three, zero, three, one; Lucky Sum: seven)

Estimated jackpot: $490 million

