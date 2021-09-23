NC Lottery

Charlotte Observer Logo
By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

08-09-16-23-34

(eight, nine, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

11-34-38-43-46, Lucky Ball: 6

(eleven, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-three, forty-six; Lucky Ball: six)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

2-0-4, Lucky Sum: 6

(two, zero, four; Lucky Sum: six)

2-3-4, Lucky Sum: 9

(two, three, four; Lucky Sum: nine)

7-3-0-0, Lucky Sum: 10

(seven, three, zero, zero; Lucky Sum: ten)

3-8-4-5, Lucky Sum: 20

(three, eight, four, five; Lucky Sum: twenty)

20-40-47-55-63, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3

(twenty, forty, forty-seven, fifty-five, sixty-three; Powerball: five; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $490 million

