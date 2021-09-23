Charlotte Observer Logo
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:

08-09-16-23-34

(eight, nine, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

