Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
08-09-16-23-34
(eight, nine, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
08-09-16-23-34
(eight, nine, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments