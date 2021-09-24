NC Lottery

Charlotte Observer Logo
RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:

03-04-15-36-41

(three, four, fifteen, thirty-six, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

13-27-32-39-41, Lucky Ball: 2

(thirteen, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-nine, forty-one; Lucky Ball: two)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

3-4-4, Lucky Sum: 11

(three, four, four; Lucky Sum: eleven)

1-9-8, Lucky Sum: 18

(one, nine, eight; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

4-8-2-1, Lucky Sum: 15

(four, eight, two, one; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

3-7-3-3, Lucky Sum: 16

(three, seven, three, three; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $523 million

