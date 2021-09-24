Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
03-04-15-36-41
(three, four, fifteen, thirty-six, forty-one)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game.
