Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:

1-1-4, Lucky Sum: 6

(one, one, four; Lucky Sum: six)

