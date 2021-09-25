Charlotte Observer Logo
Lottery

SC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:

06-16-24-33-34, Lucky Ball: 5

(six, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-three, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: five)

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

04-05-06-09-18, Power-Up: 2

(four, five, six, nine, eighteen; Power, Up: two)

5-3-6, FB: 9

(five, three, six; FB: nine)

6-3-3, FB: 1

(six, three, three; FB: one)

4-2-9-4, FB: 9

(four, two, nine, four; FB: nine)

8-1-1-2, FB: 1

(eight, one, one, two; FB: one)

Estimated jackpot: $523 million

