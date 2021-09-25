Lottery
SC Lottery
These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:
06-16-24-33-34, Lucky Ball: 5
(six, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-three, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: five)
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
04-05-06-09-18, Power-Up: 2
(four, five, six, nine, eighteen; Power, Up: two)
5-3-6, FB: 9
(five, three, six; FB: nine)
6-3-3, FB: 1
(six, three, three; FB: one)
4-2-9-4, FB: 9
(four, two, nine, four; FB: nine)
8-1-1-2, FB: 1
(eight, one, one, two; FB: one)
Estimated jackpot: $523 million
