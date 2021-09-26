Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:

6-3-3, FB: 1

(six, three, three; FB: one)

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

September 26, 2021 12:34 AM

Lottery

SC Lottery

September 26, 2021 12:28 AM

Lottery

SC Lottery

September 26, 2021 12:28 AM

Lottery

NC Lottery

September 26, 2021 12:28 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

September 26, 2021 12:28 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

September 25, 2021 11:57 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service