NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Sunday:

02-07-15-29-42

(two, seven, fifteen, twenty-nine, forty-two)

07-23-28-30-39, Lucky Ball: 5

(seven, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: five)

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

7-2-7, Lucky Sum: 16

(seven, two, seven; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

1-8-1, Lucky Sum: 10

(one, eight, one; Lucky Sum: ten)

3-4-2-9, Lucky Sum: 18

(three, four, two, nine; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

9-7-9-1, Lucky Sum: 26

(nine, seven, nine, one; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $545 million

