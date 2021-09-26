Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Day" game were:
3-4-2-9, Lucky Sum: 18
(three, four, two, nine; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Day" game were:
3-4-2-9, Lucky Sum: 18
(three, four, two, nine; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
NC Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments