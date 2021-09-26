Charlotte Observer Logo
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Day" game were:

3-4-2-9, Lucky Sum: 18

(three, four, two, nine; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

