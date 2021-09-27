Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

3-7-2-3, FB: 8

(three, seven, two, three; FB: eight)

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game

September 27, 2021 10:39 PM

Lottery

NC Lottery

September 27, 2021 10:39 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

September 27, 2021 10:39 PM

Lottery

SC Lottery

September 27, 2021 10:39 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

September 27, 2021 10:39 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

September 27, 2021 10:33 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service