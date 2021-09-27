Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:
01-13-17-40-45, Lucky Ball: 12
(one, thirteen, seventeen, forty, forty-five; Lucky Ball: twelve)
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
7-2-3, Lucky Sum: 12
(seven, two, three; Lucky Sum: twelve)
9-2-5-3, Lucky Sum: 19
(nine, two, five, three; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
21-22-39-44-60, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2
(twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-nine, forty-four, sixty; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $545 million
