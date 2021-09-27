NC Lottery

Charlotte Observer Logo
By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

01-13-17-40-45, Lucky Ball: 12

(one, thirteen, seventeen, forty, forty-five; Lucky Ball: twelve)

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

7-2-3, Lucky Sum: 12

(seven, two, three; Lucky Sum: twelve)

9-2-5-3, Lucky Sum: 19

(nine, two, five, three; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

21-22-39-44-60, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2

(twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-nine, forty-four, sixty; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $545 million

