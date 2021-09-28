SC Lottery

Charlotte Observer Logo
COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

02-17-23-38-42, Lucky Ball: 14

(two, seventeen, twenty-three, thirty-eight, forty-two; Lucky Ball: fourteen)

18-30-43-68-69, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 4

(eighteen, thirty, forty-three, sixty-eight, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: four)

06-13-14-28-30, Power-Up: 2

(six, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-eight, thirty; Power, Up: two)

8-9-0, FB: 9

(eight, nine, zero; FB: nine)

7-4-7, FB: 6

(seven, four, seven; FB: six)

9-3-5-2, FB: 9

(nine, three, five, two; FB: nine)

0-9-4-6, FB: 6

(zero, nine, four, six; FB: six)

Estimated jackpot: $570 million

