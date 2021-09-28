Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
9-3-5-2, FB: 9
(nine, three, five, two; FB: nine)
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
9-3-5-2, FB: 9
(nine, three, five, two; FB: nine)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments