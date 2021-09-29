Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:

2-1-0, Lucky Sum: 3

(two, one, zero; Lucky Sum: three)

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

September 29, 2021 2:26 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game

September 29, 2021 2:26 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

September 29, 2021 2:26 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

September 29, 2021 2:24 AM

Lottery

NC Lottery

September 29, 2021 2:26 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

September 29, 2021 2:24 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service