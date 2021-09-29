Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

04-11-12-36-40

(four, eleven, twelve, thirty-six, forty)

09-26-40-41-45, Lucky Ball: 6

(nine, twenty-six, forty, forty-one, forty-five; Lucky Ball: six)

Afternoon Observer

Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Estimated jackpot: $34 million

3-1-0, Lucky Sum: 4

(three, one, zero; Lucky Sum: four)

7-9-3, Lucky Sum: 19

(seven, nine, three; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

6-2-2-2, Lucky Sum: 12

(six, two, two, two; Lucky Sum: twelve)

6-9-1-6, Lucky Sum: 22

(six, nine, one, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

02-07-11-17-32, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 3

(two, seven, eleven, seventeen, thirty-two; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $570 million

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

September 29, 2021 11:30 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

September 29, 2021 11:30 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

September 29, 2021 11:26 PM

Lottery

NC Lottery

September 29, 2021 11:24 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

September 29, 2021 11:24 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

September 29, 2021 11:24 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service