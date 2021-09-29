Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
04-11-12-36-40
(four, eleven, twelve, thirty-six, forty)
09-26-40-41-45, Lucky Ball: 6
(nine, twenty-six, forty, forty-one, forty-five; Lucky Ball: six)
Estimated jackpot: $34 million
3-1-0, Lucky Sum: 4
(three, one, zero; Lucky Sum: four)
7-9-3, Lucky Sum: 19
(seven, nine, three; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
6-2-2-2, Lucky Sum: 12
(six, two, two, two; Lucky Sum: twelve)
6-9-1-6, Lucky Sum: 22
(six, nine, one, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
02-07-11-17-32, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 3
(two, seven, eleven, seventeen, thirty-two; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $570 million
