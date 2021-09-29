Charlotte Observer Logo
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

6-9-1-6, Lucky Sum: 22

(six, nine, one, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

